Pm Shehbaz Reaches Dushanbe On Two Day Visit To Tajikistan

DUSHANBE – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Dushanbe on a two-day visit to Tajikistan.

At Dushanbe Airport, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharifzoda Farrukh Homiddin, Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

During his two-day visit to Tajikistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will hold bilateral meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister will discuss with the Tajik President the cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in diverse fields.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also extend gratitude to Tajik President for Tajikistan’s overwhelming support to Pakistan during the recent tensions between India and Pakistan in the South Asian region.

The Prime Minister will participate in the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation-2025.

In the Conference, the Prime Minister will apprise the participants about the impacts of climate change on Pakistan and Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to climate change mitigation and preserving the glaciers.