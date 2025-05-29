Unicef, Saba Qamar join forces to raise awareness against child marriage in Pakistan

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has initiated a new awareness campaign to combat child marriage in Pakistan, enlisting the support of actress and child rights advocate Saba Qamar, who serves as Unicef’s National Ambassador.

In a video released as part of the campaign, Saba Qamar calls on communities to take a stand against child marriage and emphasizes the need to safeguard children’s rights and empower girls. Unicef shared that the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable children and promote gender equality across the country.

Saba Qamar, in her message, underscored the severe impact child marriage has on young girls’ health, education, and future opportunities.

“Why should a child be pushed into a marriage and a life they didn’t choose?” she questioned. “Last year in Sujawal, Sindh, I met a brave 14-year-old girl named Anam Nazir who prevented three child marriages in her area. That experience showed me the power of awareness and community action.”

She added, “I’m proud to stand with this cause and raise my voice for those girls — and sometimes boys — who silently suffer because of this harmful practice.”

Pakistan ranks sixth globally in the number of child brides, with around 19 million girls married before the age of 18. Nearly half of these girls become mothers while still minors, facing serious health risks. Educational outcomes are also affected: only 13% of married girls complete secondary school, compared to 44% of unmarried girls.

Unicef welcomed the recent decision by Islamabad Capital Territory to raise the legal marriage age to 18, aligning with the province of Sindh. The agency urged other provinces and regions to adopt the same policy.