Karachi weather update: Met Office forecasts light to moderate rain today

KARACHI – The southern port city of Karachi continues to experience pre-monsoon weather patterns, with sea breeze returning to the city and light to moderate rainfall expected again today.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, various parts of the city may receive showers accompanied by thunder and lightning, similar to the weather conditions observed yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, light drizzle and sporadic showers were recorded in different areas of the city under the influence of the pre-monsoon system.

The weather is expected to remain hot and humid throughout the day, with partly cloudy skies and wind speeds ranging between 10 to 20 km/h. The humidity level is likely to stay between 50 to 80 percent, causing the actual feel of the temperature to be 6 to 9°C higher than the recorded figures.

Today’s maximum temperature is expected to range between 37°C to 39°C, while the recorded temperature earlier in the day was 30°C. On Sunday, the city recorded a high of 37°C.

The monsoon system officially entered Karachi on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the heat.

Areas like Surjani Town, Kathore, Super Highway, and Baldia Town experienced light to heavy rainfall, along with cool winds and overcast skies, creating pleasant weather conditions across the city.