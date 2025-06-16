Punjab unveils Budget 2025 today; A look at sector-wise funding for next FY

LAHORE – Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government is set to unveil provincial budget today at 2pm with special focus on education, health, infrastructure, and governance.

Urban development tops list with a proposed allocation of Rs145 billion, followed closely by Rs142 billion for the Local Government. The road infrastructure sector is set to receive Rs120 billion, while Rs90 billion has been allocated for Health and Population Welfare.

For agricultural and rural development, Rs80 billion has been earmarked. Meanwhile, the transport and specialized healthcare sectors are each expected to receive Rs70 billion.

Education also remains a key focus area, with Rs100 billion proposed for the School Education Department. Both the Planning & Development Department and the Governance & IT sector are likely to receive Rs40 billion each. Irrigation development has been allocated Rs40 billion, and Rs25 billion has been earmarked for the construction and maintenance of public buildings.

Punjab Budget 2025-26

Sector Proposed Allocation Total Development Budget 1,240Billion Environment-friendly Electric Transport & Public Transport 31 Train on Canal Road Lahore & Metrobus Gujranwala (proposed) 50(est.) School Education 100 Higher Education 3.95 Special Education 5 Literacy & Non-Formal Education 4 Sports & Youth Affairs 7.6 Specialized Health Care & Medical Education 95 Health & Population Welfare 86 Water & Sanitation 6 Social Welfare 7 Women Development 1.4 Local Government & Community Development 142 Roads 120 Irrigation Department 38 Energy Department 7.5 Public Buildings 25 Urban Development 145 Agriculture 80 Cooperatives 5 Forests 5 Wildlife 10 Fisheries 10 Price Control & Commodities Management 10.5 Livestock & Dairy Development 5 Industry, Trade & Investment 12 Skill Development 12 Mines & Minerals 12 (Unclear context, possibly additional) 18 Governance & Information Technology 35 Labor & HR Development 20.4 Transport 85 Emergency Services 12

The development plan includes Rs892.78 billion in funding from local sources, Rs184.49 billion in foreign aid, and an additional Rs124.73 billion under various other development heads.

The ambitious development agenda reflects the Punjab government’s focus on infrastructure expansion, human development, and institutional strengthening in the upcoming fiscal year.