Punjab unveils Budget 2025 today; A look at sector-wise funding for next FY

By News Desk
11:42 am | Jun 16, 2025
Punjab Unveils Budget 2025 Today A Look At Sector Wise Funding For Next Fy

LAHORE – Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government is set to unveil provincial budget today at 2pm with special focus on education, health, infrastructure, and governance.

Urban development tops list with a proposed allocation of Rs145 billion, followed closely by Rs142 billion for the Local Government. The road infrastructure sector is set to receive Rs120 billion, while Rs90 billion has been allocated for Health and Population Welfare.

For agricultural and rural development, Rs80 billion has been earmarked. Meanwhile, the transport and specialized healthcare sectors are each expected to receive Rs70 billion.

Education also remains a key focus area, with Rs100 billion proposed for the School Education Department. Both the Planning & Development Department and the Governance & IT sector are likely to receive Rs40 billion each. Irrigation development has been allocated Rs40 billion, and Rs25 billion has been earmarked for the construction and maintenance of public buildings.

Punjab Budget 2025-26

Sector Proposed Allocation 
Total Development Budget 1,240Billion
Environment-friendly Electric Transport & Public Transport 31
Train on Canal Road Lahore & Metrobus Gujranwala (proposed) 50(est.)
School Education 100
Higher Education 3.95
Special Education 5
Literacy & Non-Formal Education 4
Sports & Youth Affairs 7.6
Specialized Health Care & Medical Education 95
Health & Population Welfare 86
Water & Sanitation 6
Social Welfare 7
Women Development 1.4
Local Government & Community Development 142
Roads 120
Irrigation Department 38
Energy Department 7.5
Public Buildings 25
Urban Development 145
Agriculture 80
Cooperatives 5
Forests 5
Wildlife 10
Fisheries 10
Price Control & Commodities Management 10.5
Livestock & Dairy Development 5
Industry, Trade & Investment 12
Skill Development 12
Mines & Minerals 12
(Unclear context, possibly additional) 18
Governance & Information Technology 35
Labor & HR Development 20.4
Transport 85
Emergency Services 12

The development plan includes Rs892.78 billion in funding from local sources, Rs184.49 billion in foreign aid, and an additional Rs124.73 billion under various other development heads.

The ambitious development agenda reflects the Punjab government’s focus on infrastructure expansion, human development, and institutional strengthening in the upcoming fiscal year.

Budget 2025-26: Govt employees likely to get up to 25% increase in salaries

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now