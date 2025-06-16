Another Three Dozen Countries on US Travel Ban Radar amid sweeping crackdown

WASHINGTON – Another three dozen countries are facing US travel ban as Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown deepens amid new policies.

Reports in international media quoting leaked internal cable from the US State Department said Trump government is working to expand travel restrictions by adding citizens from 36 more countries.

The proposed move comes just weeks after President Trump signed proclamation barring entry from 12 nations, citing the need to strengthen national security and prevent terrorism. The classified cable identifies several countries considered at risk due to concerns over weak identity verification systems, poor cooperation in deportation cases, and high rates of visa overstays.

These countries under review include Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Syria, Uganda, Cambodia, and Saint Lucia, among others. These are in addition to the 12 countries already facing a travel ban, which include Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran, and Yemen. Seven other countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Turkmenistan are currently subject to partial restrictions.

While the State Department declined to confirm the internal communication, a senior official stated, “We continually evaluate policies to protect Americans and ensure compliance with U.S. immigration laws.”

Those familiar with development warned expanded ban could harm diplomatic relations and disproportionately affect developing nations, while supporters argue it is necessary to safeguard national security.

President Trump first introduced travel ban in 2017 targeting several Muslim-majority countries — a decision that sparked global controversy but was later upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018. As the administration continues its second-term immigration crackdown, the scope of these new restrictions could have wide-ranging consequences for international travelers and U.S. foreign policy.