No, Pakistan didn’t threaten Israel with Nuclear Attack as Viral Video is AI-Generated

ISLAMABAD – Major escalation between arch-enemies Iran and Israel prompted a plethora of disinformation campaigns. Amid the social media frenzy, an AI-generated video showing Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei saying that Pakistan would retaliate with a nuclear strike on Israel if Israel attacked Iran has gone viral.

The misleading clip, made with the help of AI platform, claims Pakistan told Iran that if Israel drops a nuclear bomb on Tehran, we will drop a nuclear bomb on them.

As the video sparked concerns, social media users and journalists bring original interview, which have no such provoking statement. When you look closely at the footage, the altered part is noticeable, revealing the video’s inauthenticity.

WHAT!? Pakistan told Iran that “if Israel drops a nuclear bomb in Tehran, we will drop a nuclear bomb on them.” — Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei pic.twitter.com/WbM8zdK6fB — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) June 15, 2025

This disinformation campaign by Indians and Israelis appears to be an attempt to spread panic and distort public perception amid a sensitive geopolitical situation, portraying Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities as reckless and threatening. The fake video was widely circulated on social media platform X, including by some verified accounts.

Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed full support for Iran amid escalating conflict with Israel, condemning Israeli strikes as violations of international law and Iran’s sovereignty. In a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, he called for urgent international action and stressed Iran’s right to self-defence.

Sharif also denounced Israel’s continued violence against Palestinians. Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan and urged unity among Muslim nations.