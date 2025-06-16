Which Borders have been closed amid Iran-Israel conflict? full details here

QUETTA – Key border crossings between Balochistan and Iran have been closed amid security concerns due to skirmishes between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Balochistan government closed border crossing points with Iran in Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech districts, citing rising regional instability and heightened security concerns.

Crossings will remain closed until further notice as authorities in Panjgur confirmed that Cheedgi and Jirak-Prom routes have been sealed off, advising locals to avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate with security officials during this period of increased alert.

Meanwhile, Taftan border in the Chagai district remains operational where Officials confirmed that cross-border trade and passenger transit continue without interruption.

Balochistan government officials urged residents to follow official instructions and seek help from relevant departments for any travel-related queries.

Officials warned Pakistani citizens against traveling to any Irani city, amid missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Pakistan’s airspace with Iran also remains closed, adding further restrictions on movement between the two countries.