440km Range Zeekr X Electric SUV to hit Pakistani roads soon; Check Price, Specs here

KARACHI – Pakistan’s electric vehicle landscape is set to witness another major upgrade with the upcoming launch of Zeekr X, which is already making waves internationally, and now, it’s bringing its cutting-edge features and futuristic design to Pakistani roads.

Zeekr X is designed for both comfort and performance. It’s a compact crossover with an urban-friendly size, but it offers luxury-level features and tech that rival high-end competitors.

Battery & Range

Equipped with a 66 kWh battery, the Zeekr X delivers a range of up to 440 km (RWD) and 420 km (AWD) under the WLTP cycle.

The standard version accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 6 seconds, while the flagship AWD trim does it in just 3.8 seconds. Torque peaks at 343 Nm, making it ideal for both city and highway driving. It supports 150 kW DC fast charging, 11 kW AC charging, and 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) for powering devices externally.

Price

Model Price Range (Before On-Road Costs) Zeekr X $56,900 – $64,900 Volvo EX30 $59,990 – $71,290 Smart #1 From $54,900

Zeekr X offers Qualcomm 8155 Snapdragon-powered smart cockpit, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and AR Head-Up Display (flagship). It boasts leather seats with power adjustments and memory settings. Face recognition, 5G/WiFi connectivity, and mobile app control.

For safety, there are 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, ABS, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

While an official launch date has not been confirmed, industry insiders suggest the Zeekr X could hit Pakistani showrooms in early 2025 through Capital Smart Motors.