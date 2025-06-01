Indian Taekwondo Player ‘gang raped’ at Ashram in Kanpur; probe underway

NEW DELHI – Several Indian states are struggling with soaring sexual assault cases, and low conviction rates and another such incident with State Level Taekwondo player shows Modi led governments’s failure to protect its women from Rape Epidemic.

Indian media reported alleged gang rape with female national-level taekwondo player at a religious Ashram in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Shockingly, the incident occurred inside an ashram located just outside a police station.

The victim had been searching for place to open a shop selling old clothes. During this process, she contacted a man named Govind Mahto, who promised to help by introducing her to influential people within the ashram.

The situation took horrific turn when the woman was allegedly given a sweet inside the ashram, after which she lost consciousness. She claims that Govind Mahto, the chief priest of the ashram, and several others then subjected her to gang rape.

The victim did not immediately report crime, fearing retaliation from the powerful individuals involved. Four months later, she finally filed a complaint and named four accused persons, including the temple’s chief Pujari. Along with her statement, she also presented video evidence of the incident to the police.

Authorities are currently investigating the case, and the incident has sparked widespread outrage across the country, raising serious questions about safety and justice for women, even in places considered sacred.

India is facing a severe and ongoing crisis of sexual violence against women, with over 31,000 reported rape cases annually.