Islamabad’s Metro, Electric Bus fares double to Rs100

ISLAMABAD – Daily commute in the capital city of Islamabad has become more expensive as the Islamabad Capital Development Authority (CDA) increased fares for Metro and electric bus services.

After recent changes, the new fixed fare for the Orange, Green, and Blue Metro Lines, as well as electric feeder buses, is now Rs100.

This fare adjustment follows a week after Development Authority in capital publicly denied any plans to raise ticket prices. Earlier reports had indicated a doubling of fares from Rs50 to Rs100 effective May 26, but a CDA spokesperson had clarified on May 24 that fares would remain unchanged.

Despite earlier clarifications, the revised fares are now being applied to all metro routes and electric feeder bus services operating on 17 different routes throughout Islamabad. Orange Line fare for the stretch between N-5 and the Airport has been increased from Rs90 to Rs100, with all stop-to-stop fares on CDA-operated feeder buses also fixed at Rs100.

Commuters are advised to prepare for the new fare structure while continuing to use the public transport services offered in the capital.