Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri crowned Miss World 2025

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri has been crowned Miss World 2025, earning her nation a momentous victory at one of the most prestigious international beauty pageants.

According to international media reports, the 22-year-old from Thailand triumphed at the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant, held in the vibrant Indian city of Hyderabad. The event brought together 108 contestants from across the globe, all competing through displays of poise, intelligence, talent, and advocacy.

Chuangsri received the crown from the outgoing Miss World, Kristýna Pyszko of the Czech Republic, in a grand ceremony that celebrated global beauty and cultural diversity.

Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu was named the first runner-up, earning praise for her grace and stage presence.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri’s victory has been celebrated throughout Thailand, where she is being hailed as a national icon and a role model for young women aspiring to make their mark on the world stage.