Punjab bans temporary mechanical rides on Eid-ul-Azha

In a move to prioritize public safety, the Punjab government has banned all temporary mechanical rides across the province during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, only permanent mechanical rides located in certified amusement parks will be allowed to operate. These rides must have valid fitness certificates and comply with all safety regulations.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over accidents involving temporary amusement rides, which are often set up during festive seasons without proper safety checks.

To ensure compliance, all ride operators must obtain safety certification from their local Deputy Commissioners. The government has instructed district administrations to strictly enforce the ban and verify that only certified rides are running.

“This step has been taken to protect lives,” the notification said, adding that public safety remains the government’s top priority during Eid celebrations.

Eid-ul-Azha, one of the country’s most significant festivals, typically sees a rise in makeshift fairs and mobile amusement rides. However, recent incidents have raised alarms about the lack of proper maintenance and safety measures, especially in temporary setups.