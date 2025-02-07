Security forces eliminate three terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI – The security forces killed three militants during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation took place in Datta Khel during the night of February 6-7, where three militants were eliminated as they attempted to escape wearing burqas.

The army spokesperson stated that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities.

The ISPR added that a sanitization operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining threats, reaffirming the security forces’ commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.