Rawalpindi father allegedly kills daughter over cousin marriage refusal

In a heartbreaking case highlighting the dangers of forced and coerced marriages, a young woman was allegedly shot dead by her father in Rawalpindi’s Waris Khan area after she refused to marry her paternal cousin.

The accused, identified as Mumtaz Khan, fled the scene following the incident. Police have registered a case and launched a search to locate and arrest him.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim’s mother, the girl had initially agreed to the engagement last year. However, as the wedding date approached, she informed her family that she no longer wished to proceed with the marriage. She did not disclose her reasons.

Police say her father, reportedly angered by the decision, shot her in the head. The girl was taken to the hospital but could not survive her injuries.

