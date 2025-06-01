Vote counting underway in PP-52 by-election amid rigging allegations by PTI, PPP

SIALKOT – A by-election was held for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-52, where vote counting and the release of unofficial, unconfirmed results are currently underway following the completion of polling.

According to details, voting took place from 8 AM to 5 PM without any major incidents. However, polling was briefly halted for ten minutes by the Election Commissioner.

After the scheduled voting time ended, the counting process began, and unofficial results are being compiled.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have alleged election rigging, claiming their polling agents and voters were subjected to violence and expelled from several polling stations.

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said there were reports of polling being halted as soon as voters arrived, with officials expelling agents and voters from rooms. PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram echoed similar accusations.

On the other hand, PML-N leader and senior provincial minister Maryam Aurangzeb rejected the allegations, stating that PTI has once again resorted to its old blame game. “When there’s no performance, the people don’t vote,” she said.

The Election Commission also dismissed the rigging claims and demanded evidence, assuring that if proof is provided, action will be taken by the Provincial Election Commissioner.

A tough contest is expected between PML-N candidate Hina Warraich and PTI’s Fakhar Ghumman, while PPP’s Raheel Kamran Cheema and TLP’s Chaudhry Shafqat are also in the race.

A total of 296,563 voters are registered in the constituency, with 185 polling stations set up, including 11 declared as highly sensitive.

This seat fell vacant following the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Arshad Warraich.