Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s image removed from new Bangladeshi banknotes

In a move that marks a striking departure from decades of tradition, Bangladesh has unveiled a new series of banknotes that no longer bear the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation’s founding father and former president.

The new currency series, issued on Sunday, reflects a significant shift in national symbolism and political tone. For the first time since independence, Bangladeshi banknotes are entirely free of any human portraits. Instead, the redesigned notes prominently feature the country’s rich cultural and natural heritage—depicting landscapes, historical monuments, ancient temples, and palaces.

According to Arif Hossain Khan, spokesperson for Bangladesh Bank, the new series aims to emphasize national identity through heritage rather than political figures. “This design philosophy celebrates the spirit of the land and its history without associating it with any individual,” Khan said in a statement.

So far, three out of the nine planned denominations have been released, with the rest expected to follow in a phased rollout. Existing currency will remain legal tender alongside the new notes.

The redesign comes in the wake of major political changes in the country. The new interim government, formed after the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this year, has taken steps to distance state symbols from the previous ruling Awami League. Hasina, who is currently in exile in India, faces legal charges in Bangladesh related to alleged efforts to suppress a military rebellion. Her party was officially banned last month.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s portrait had been a consistent feature on Bangladeshi currency under the Awami League’s long rule, reflecting his revered status in the party and among many citizens. His removal from the banknotes is being viewed by analysts as both a symbolic and political statement by the interim leadership.

This is not the first time politics has shaped Bangladesh’s currency. The earliest banknotes issued after independence in 1972 featured the nation’s map, symbolizing unity and sovereignty. Over the years, successive governments have modified currency design to reflect their narratives and priorities.