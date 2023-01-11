Probe underway as package containing uranium from ‘Pakistan’ seized at Heathrow Airport

LONDON – Counter-terror authorities in the United Kingdom have launched a probe as a package containing uranium was seized at Heathrow Airport, and was linked with Pakistan.

Reports in British media claimed that the UK border force officials seized material containing uranium during routine security screening last month; however, no arrests were made yet.

The amount of radioactive metal was said to be ‘small’ which poses no threat to the public, while it sparked a frenzy, prompting action from Scotland Yard.

The package, which was intended to be delivered for an Iranian business in the UK, arrived on a flight from Oman after originating in Pakistan, reports suggest, revealing that It was a shipment of scrap metal.

As the probe is underway, the UK’s home office spokesperson refused to comment on the matter, while the local authorities hinted at no terror-related activities.

Despite the fact that the seized uranium was ‘not weapons-grade’, it raised several questions.

Uranium is a radioactive element that is being used in several procedures including generating clean energy, and after enhancement, it is being used in research reactors.

In 2021, Indian authorities held some suspects in Kolkata for possessing radioactive substances worth millions, which alarmed regional countries including Pakistan.