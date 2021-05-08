Pakistan expresses concerns over seizure of uranium in India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday expressed its serious concerns over the reports of seizure of more than seven kilogram of natural uranium from unauthorised persons in India.

In a statement issued here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said security of nuclear arsenals should be the top priority for all countries. He said there is a need for thorough investigation of the matter as to how such sizeable quantity of uranium could become available outside any state control and identify the gaps which made this possible.

Indian police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested two men with at least seven kilogrammes of natural uranium in Mumbai, the capital of India’s Maharashtra state.

Uranium, a rare element is highly radioactive and is used for making nuclear explosives.