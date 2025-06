Pakistan opt to bowl first against Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

LAHORE – In the final match of the three-match T20 series, Pakistan won the toss and chose to field against Bangladesh.

The third T20 is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan made one change in their playing XI, with fast bowler Abbas Afridi replacing Haris Rauf.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan already hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed