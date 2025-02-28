Jos Buttler resigns as England’s white-ball captain after disappointing Champions Trophy

LONDON – England cricket team captain Jos Buttler has announced his resignation as white-ball captain following the team’s disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy.

After England’s exit from the tournament, Buttler admitted his side failed to deliver under his leadership, with back-to-back losses in Lahore – first against Australia and then Afghanistan.

The 34-year-old batter confirmed he will step down after England’s final Group B match against South Africa on Saturday.

Buttler took over the white-ball captaincy in June 2022 after Eoin Morgan’s retirement.

Calling it the “right time” for both himself and the team, Buttler stated he now wants to focus entirely on his batting.

During his captaincy, Buttler led England in 44 ODIs, winning 18, losing 25, with one match ending without a result. In 51 T20Is, he secured 26 wins, faced 22 losses, and had 3 no-results.