Imran Khan’s son Kasim and Shahid Afridi’s picture from Dubai Stadium sparks buzz online

DUBAI – Dubai Stadium saw historic moments on Sunday as the blockbuster game of Pakistan vs India amassed a massive crowd and a picture of former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi and Kasim Khan, the son of former Prime Minister and cricketer Imran Khan, has gone viral.

The picture was clicked at Dubai International Stadium during the Pakistan vs. India high-voltage match. Afridi, a prominent critic of PTI founder, can be seen with his hand placed on Kasim Khan’s shoulder, as both shared smile as they posed for the picture.

The picture quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, with netizens resharing the moment. Other pictures of Kasim Khan interacting with Indian fans have also surfaced on social media, further sparking buzz.

This meeting between Afridi and Kasim comes amidst ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where Pakistan faced off against India in the fifth match. Much like previous encounters, Pakistan was defeated by India with a 6-wicket loss.

As the much-anticipated game disappointed many, viral picture of Afridi and young Khan added personal touch to the ongoing tournament.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

