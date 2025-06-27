Section 144 imposed across Punjab for Muharram security measures

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced the imposition of Section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th Muharram (June 27 to July 6) to ensure law and order during the month.

Under Section 144, seven types of restrictions will be enforced province-wide to maintain security and communal harmony. These restrictions include:

No new religious gatherings or processions will be allowed other than the ones already approved.

Display of weapons and flammable materials in public places is strictly prohibited without explicit permission from the competent authorities.

Slogans, gestures, or actions that incite sectarian or religious hatred are banned.

All statements, comments, or content — regardless of the medium or device used — that promote sectarian or ethnic hatred are strictly forbidden.

Construction of elevated positions (makeshift posts) on rooftops along procession routes is not allowed.

Storage of stones, bricks, bottles, or garbage on rooftops of buildings along the route of any procession is prohibited.

Spectators will not be allowed to gather on rooftops or shopfronts overlooking procession routes.

In addition, a ban on pillion riding (double riding on motorcycles) will be enforced specifically on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. All other restrictions will remain in effect throughout the entire 10-day period.

The Home Department has issued a formal notification regarding the implementation of Section 144. The department’s spokesperson stated that large-scale public awareness efforts will be launched to inform citizens of the new security measures.

These steps aim to safeguard public peace and prevent any untoward incidents during Muharram.