Imran Khan’s rare family picture with Jemima goes viral on Son Suleman’s birthday

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith’s marriage ended two decades back, but the duo remain in contact due to their two sons, and now a heartwarming picture of Imran Khan, his former wife, and son, Suleman, has gone viral on social media.

The picture was shared on Imran Khan’s official Instagram account, showing a rare family moment and fans of the cricketer-turned-politician loved it. Wishing Sulaiman Khan a very happy birthday, the caption cited.

The image captures a candid moment of Imran Khan standing alongside Jemima, who is holding son in her arms. The snap amassed huge love reactions due to massive fan following of PTI founder, who remained behind bars. Khan, 72, looks dapper in black suit paired with a sky-blue shirt and grey tie, while Jemima is seen wearing a beige gown with a blue short jacket, accessorized with a matching bag.

This iconic picture is a reminder of family ties that continue to exist, even after the split between the former skipper and British socialite.