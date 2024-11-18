Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Imran Khan’s rare family picture with Jemima goes viral on Son Suleman’s birthday

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith’s marriage ended two decades back, but the duo remain in contact due to their two sons, and now a heartwarming picture of Imran Khan, his former wife, and son, Suleman, has gone viral on social media.

The picture was shared on Imran Khan’s official Instagram account, showing a rare family moment and fans of the cricketer-turned-politician loved it. Wishing Sulaiman Khan a very happy birthday, the caption cited.

The image captures a candid moment of Imran Khan standing alongside Jemima, who is holding son in her arms. The snap amassed huge love reactions due to massive fan following of PTI founder, who remained behind bars. Khan, 72, looks dapper in black suit paired with a sky-blue shirt and grey tie, while Jemima is seen wearing a beige gown with a blue short jacket, accessorized with a matching bag.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

This iconic picture is a reminder of family ties that continue to exist, even after the split between the former skipper and British socialite.

Imran Khan’s sons step into Cricket spotlight as mother Jemima shares new pictures

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

