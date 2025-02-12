Actors Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat Khan welcome baby boy

Pakistani actors Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan have been blessed with a baby boy.

Sadia Ghaffar shared adorable pictures of her newborn son with her daughter on Instagram and announced that she and Hassan are now parents to a baby boy as well.

The actress revealed that they have named their son Zidane Hayat Khan.

Sadia Ghaffar currently resides in California with her husband Hassan Hayat and their daughter Riya.

Although she has not acted since her marriage, she has not officially announced her retirement from acting.

Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat tied the knot in March 2020.