Former SC judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh passes away

LAHORE – Former Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh passed away in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to his family, Justice (Retd.) Azmat Saeed Sheikh had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He served as a Supreme Court judge from 2012 to 2019 and was previously the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court. He was also part of the bench that heard the Panama Papers case.

After completing his LLB, he began his legal career in Rawalpindi in 1978. He later moved to Lahore in 1980 and gained experience working in various law chambers before becoming an Advocate of the Lahore High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1981.

Justice Azmat Saeed was appointed a permanent judge of the Supreme Court on June 1, 2012, with Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry administering his oath.

In July 2019, he briefly served as the Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

