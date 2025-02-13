Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 13 February 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi

Gold prices in Pakistan come down to Rs301,500 per tola, and rate for 10 grams of 24Karat stands at Rs258,487 on February 13, 2025 Thursday.

22-karat gold was priced at 274,633 per tola, 21-karat gold at 262,150 and 18-karat gold at 224,700.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 13 Feb 2025

Gold New Price
24K (per Tola) Rs Rs301,500
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs258,487

Pakistan Gold prices

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs301,500 Rs258,487
Islamabad Rs301,500 Rs258,487
Lahore Rs301,500 Rs258,487
Multan Rs301,500 Rs258,487
Peshawar Rs301,500 Rs258,487

Gold prices moves down after hitting record high in Pakistan

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 13 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.65 281.35
Euro EUR 288.75 291.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 350.5
UAE Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 175.75 178.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.85 744.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.78 157.58
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.51 24.81
Omani Riyal OMR 721.25 729.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
