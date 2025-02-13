Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 13 February 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi

Gold prices in Pakistan come down to Rs301,500 per tola, and rate for 10 grams of 24Karat stands at Rs258,487 on February 13, 2025 Thursday.

22-karat gold was priced at 274,633 per tola, 21-karat gold at 262,150 and 18-karat gold at 224,700.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 13 Feb 2025

Gold New Price 24K (per Tola) Rs Rs301,500 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs258,487

Pakistan Gold prices