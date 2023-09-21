Inside Freiha Altaf's glamourous 60th birthday bash

Freiha Altaf, often hailed as Pakistan's style queen, has been a prominent figure in the fashion and entertainment industry for over four decades. Her journey began as a model, and she quickly rose to prominence, gracing the covers of numerous fashion magazines and walking the runways of prestigious fashion shows. Her innate sense of style, impeccable fashion choices, and unwavering confidence made her a true trendsetter.
Her influence extended far beyond the fashion world. She used her fame as a platform to champion important causes, particularly women's rights and education.
Today, she took to her Instagram to celebrate her 60th birthday. The dazzling series of photos showcased herself donning a chic little black dress adorned with a bold, oversized white bow, perfectly paired with sizzling hot pink heels.
The birthday girl was seen beaming at the camera and caught in a candid moment laughing with her closest friends and also cutting a cake. The celebration was nothing less than a glamorous affair, just like the diva herself.
A star-studded guest list, a stunning venue, and a night filled with laughter, music, and dancing are on the agenda.
"Hello, 60????????????????????????????
Let’s Get this Party Started! ????????❤️" she captioned the post.
She also graced us with a glimpse of her past birthdays, accompanied by a heartfelt message that resonates with gratitude for the journey of ageing and evolving into the remarkable woman she is today.
"The Big 60!
????????????❤️????????????????????????????????????????????
How blessed ???? is anyone who reaches & embraces this Milestone Birthday ????
How blessed ???? are you when you’re blessed to share your 30th,40th,50th & 60th with 3 other friends who celebrated with you over 3 decades! Super Emotional ???? and super Blessed to have my friends, family, health & work.
Thank You ???? dear God for showering me with love ❤️
Sharing some pics from my 3rd, 4th, 7th, 9th 18th & 30th birthday
Duas & love ❤️ to everyone for being in my life journey.
Let’s get this Party started ????"
Her friend, Atiya Khan also shared a glimpse of the party.
Many celebs also wished the ace designer including Yahsma Gill, Sarwat Gillani and many more.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|961.3
|970.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
