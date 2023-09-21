Search

Inside Freiha Altaf's glamourous 60th birthday bash

Maheen Khawaja
05:21 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
Inside Freiha Altaf's glamourous 60th birthday bash
Source: Frieha Altaf (Instagram)

 Freiha Altaf, often hailed as Pakistan's style queen, has been a prominent figure in the fashion and entertainment industry for over four decades. Her journey began as a model, and she quickly rose to prominence, gracing the covers of numerous fashion magazines and walking the runways of prestigious fashion shows. Her innate sense of style, impeccable fashion choices, and unwavering confidence made her a true trendsetter.

Her influence extended far beyond the fashion world. She used her fame as a platform to champion important causes, particularly women's rights and education. 

Today, she took to her Instagram to celebrate her  60th birthday. The dazzling series of photos showcased herself donning a chic little black dress adorned with a bold, oversized white bow, perfectly paired with sizzling hot pink heels.

The birthday girl was seen beaming at the camera and caught in a candid moment laughing with her closest friends and also cutting a cake. The celebration was nothing less than a glamorous affair, just like the diva herself.

A star-studded guest list, a stunning venue, and a night filled with laughter, music, and dancing are on the agenda. 

"Hello, 60????????????????????????????
Let’s Get this Party Started! ????????❤️" she captioned the post.

She also graced us with a glimpse of her past birthdays, accompanied by a heartfelt message that resonates with gratitude for the journey of ageing and evolving into the remarkable woman she is today. 

"The Big 60!
????????????❤️????????????????????????????????????????????
How blessed ???? is anyone who reaches & embraces this Milestone Birthday ????
How blessed ???? are you when you’re blessed to share your 30th,40th,50th & 60th with 3 other friends who celebrated with you over 3 decades! Super Emotional ???? and super Blessed to have my friends, family, health & work.

Thank You ???? dear God for showering me with love ❤️
Sharing some pics from my 3rd, 4th, 7th, 9th 18th & 30th birthday

Duas & love ❤️ to everyone for being in my life journey.
Let’s get this Party started ????"

Her friend, Atiya Khan also shared a glimpse of the party.

Many celebs also wished the ace designer including Yahsma Gill, Sarwat Gillani and many more.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/1695299758-3824.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/1695299760-7244.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/1695299777-5408.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/1695299785-3793.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/1695299799-6699.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/1695299805-5547.jpeg

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Powered By: