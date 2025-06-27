7-year-old takes women to police for blocking street play in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD – In a rare and heartwarming move, a 7-year-old boy in Hyderabad approached a local police station to lodge a complaint after being repeatedly stopped from playing in the street.

The child, identified as Ayaz Siddiqui, a resident of the Choori Para area, walked into the Sakhi Peer police station and filed a report against two women from his locality.

According to police officials, Ayaz complained that the two women—named Rania and Muni—regularly prevent him and other children from playing in the street and chase them away.

Despite his young age, the boy’s determination to speak up for his right to play has captured public attention.

Police registered his complaint and assured Ayaz that they would look into the matter and try to resolve the issue peacefully within the community.

The incident highlights a broader and pressing issue in urban and semi-urban areas across Pakistan—the lack of designated play areas and safe recreational spaces for children.

In many neighborhoods, especially in densely populated cities like Hyderabad, Karachi, and Lahore, children are forced to use narrow streets and alleys as makeshift playgrounds due to the absence of parks, playgrounds, or sports facilities.

Urban expansion and unregulated construction have left little room for public spaces. This has not only led to frequent disputes between residents but also negatively impacted the physical and mental well-being of children.

Experts emphasize that regular outdoor play and sports are vital for children’s physical health, emotional balance, and social skills. Engaging in games allows children to develop teamwork, discipline, and self-confidence, while also providing an outlet for their energy.