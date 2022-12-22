Najam Sethi-led committee to run cricket board affairs as PCB’s 2014 constitution restored

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has nominated a new member management committee headed by Najam Sethi with more than a dozen members to run the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A notification issued in this regard confirmed that the premier is pleased to approve the proposal at para 7, of the summary with the stipulation that names of the Management Committee.

The new committee will run affairs till the PCB Board of Governors and Chairman next elections. Other members of the 14-member team include Shakil Sheikh, Gul Zada, Nauman Butt, Haroon Rashid, Shahid Khan Afridi, Shafqat Rana, Sana Mir, Aized Syed, Tanvir Ahmed, Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday and Chaudhry Arif Saeed.

In a recent tweet, Najam Sethi said the cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more, and the 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. He also vowed to ‘work tirelessly’ to revive first-class cricket.

The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) December 21, 2022

The famine in cricket will come to an end, Sethi said, and mentioned that thousands of cricketers will be employed again.

Najam Sethi earlier resigned soon after Imran Khan took charge and late Ehsan Mani took charge after his departure. After completing his three-year term, Mani refused an extension last year after which Ramiz Raja took control of the board.