Search

Sports

Najam Sethi-led committee to run cricket board affairs as PCB’s 2014 constitution restored

Web Desk 09:43 AM | 22 Dec, 2022
Najam Sethi-led committee to run cricket board affairs as PCB’s 2014 constitution restored

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has nominated a new member management committee headed by Najam Sethi with more than a dozen members to run the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A notification issued in this regard confirmed that the premier is pleased to approve the proposal at para 7, of the summary with the stipulation that names of the Management Committee.

The new committee will run affairs till the PCB Board of Governors and Chairman next elections. Other members of the 14-member team include Shakil Sheikh, Gul Zada, Nauman Butt, Haroon Rashid, Shahid Khan Afridi, Shafqat Rana, Sana Mir, Aized Syed, Tanvir Ahmed, Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday and Chaudhry Arif Saeed.

In a recent tweet, Najam Sethi said the cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more, and the 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. He also vowed to ‘work tirelessly’ to revive first-class cricket.

The famine in cricket will come to an end, Sethi said, and mentioned that thousands of cricketers will be employed again.  

Najam Sethi earlier resigned soon after Imran Khan took charge and late Ehsan Mani took charge after his departure. After completing his three-year term, Mani refused an extension last year after which Ramiz Raja took control of the board.

PM Shehbaz okays appointment of Najam Sethi as PCB Chairman

Sports

Najam Sethi-led committee to run cricket board affairs as PCB’s 2014 constitution restored

09:43 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Hasan Ali returns as Pakistan name 16-member squad for New Zealand Tests

11:35 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Babar Azam improves Test ranking after latest ICC update

01:54 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz okays appointment of Najam Sethi as PCB Chairman

01:03 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram to grace Lanka Premier League final

01:51 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Adani’s Gulf Giants announce England batter James Vince as captain for ILT20

07:28 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Sonya Hussyn sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

10:57 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 22, 2022

07:45 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.15 234.65
Euro EUR 257 259.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295.5 298.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.5 65.1
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.05 167.4
China Yuan CNY 31.24 31.49
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: