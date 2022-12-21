PM Shehbaz okays appointment of Najam Sethi as PCB Chairman

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the appointment of former caretaker CM Najam Sethi as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A notification in this regard will be issued later in the day, reports suggest. After his appointment, the renowned journalist and TV host will replace former cricketer Ramiz Raja who took over the cricket board in September last year.

The development comes days after Sethi, a known critic of former PM Imran Khan, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

