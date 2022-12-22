Search

Pakistan

Governor’s rule in Punjab on the cards as political crisis intensifies over no-trust vote

Web Desk 10:31 AM | 22 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – The Sharif-led government is mulling a proposal to impose Governor’s Rule in Punjab and a final decision is likely to be taken in the next few days amid the ongoing political unrest.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah mentioned imposing the governor’s rule in the country’s most populated region as Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan trashed Governer Balighur Rehman’s order directing CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence.

PML-N stalwart said the Punjab government could request the premier to impose governor rule if Imran Khan-led PTI opted for any unconstitutional ways to disrupt law and order situation.

The ruling party minister further claimed Elahi will not remain Punjab Chief Minister as he opted not to take a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly on Governor's orders.

Amid a political quagmire, Speaker Sibtain Khan termed the governor’s order illegal and unconstitutional as he decided against issuing a gazette notification regarding the convening of the assembly session.

Rangers deployed as political crisis intensifies in Punjab

Late Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior sought deployment of Rangers to protect the Governor House, Lahore, after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced holding a protest demonstration in front of the official residence of the Punjab governor.

FC, Rangers to be deputed in Punjab ahead of PTI protest outside Governor House

Sanaullah also directed the new inspector general (IGP) to maintain law and order in the region.

