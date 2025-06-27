At least five dead after 18 members of same family swept away by flash flooding in Swat

SWAT – At least five people lost their lives after 18 members of a family were swept away by flash flooding in Swat River on Friday.

Reports said they were having breakfast in riverside hotel near Mingora bypass when they were drowned in the river due to flooding following the heavy rainfall.

Police said a rescue operation has been launched, adding that five bodies have so far been recovered from the river.

Meanwhile, the city administration has issued an high alert and asked people living near the Swat River to relocate.

A day earlier, National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued impact-based alerts due to expected widespread monsoon rainfall and associated flooding risks across several regions of Pakistan from 26th to 28th June.

It had warned that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram may experience moderate to heavy rainfall with possible flash flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable mountainous terrain.