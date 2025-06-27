Karachi enjoys first monsoon rain, endures blackout as 300 feeders tripped

KARACHI – A spell of heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning hit various parts of Karachi on Thursday night, bringing much-needed relief from the heat but also caused widespread power outages across the city.

Areas including Surjani Town, Malir, North Karachi, II Chundrigar Road, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and Gadap witnessed intense rainfall. The downpour extended to Clifton, Defence, Scheme 33, North Nazimabad, Model Colony, Safoora, Korangi, Landhi, and Saadi Town, making for a pleasant atmosphere.

However, the showers led to significant technical disruptions. Reports said more than 300 power feeders tripped across the city, plunging several neighborhoods into darkness.

Power outages were reported in parts of Gulshan-e-Maymar, Surjani Town, Nizamabad, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Electricity was also disrupted in Jamshed Town, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Maripur, Lyari, Kemari, Hawksbay, and Quaidabad.

Residents of PIB Colony, Korangi, and PECHS also experienced outages due to feeder faults.

While the rain offered some relief from the ongoing heatwave, it also exposed Karachi’s aging power infrastructure, which often struggles to cope with weather-induced stress.

Residents expressed frustration over the frequent breakdowns, especially as many areas remained without power for hours.