Neeru Bajwa un-follows Hania Aamir amid release of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

Indian Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa has unfollowed Pakistani actress Hania Aamir on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation among fans and followers.

The two recently starred together in the upcoming Punjabi film “Sardaar Ji 3” that will be released today.

The unexpected digital distancing from the upcoming movie has led to various assumptions online.

Many social media users suspect that Neeru Bajwa may have been under pressure from Hindu extremist groups who allegedly issued threats in response to Hania Aamir’s involvement in the film.

As a result, it is believed that Bajwa chose to distance herself publicly from her Pakistani co-star and the film’s promotion.

It is recalled that the filming of “Sardaar Ji 3” took place before the recent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following the conflict, several hardline groups in India reportedly demanded that filmmakers either remove Hania Aamir from the movie or face a boycott.

Despite these pressures, the filmmakers have decided to release the movie globally, excluding India. The film is set to be released today, June 27.

In a recent interview, lead actor Diljit Dosanjh expressed his support for the producers, stating that he stands by their decision to release the film internationally.

“If the makers want to release it abroad, I support them. They’ve invested a lot in this project,” he said.