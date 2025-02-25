Who is Omer Shahzad’s wife? Fans guess Michelle Mumtaz after Wedding in Makkah

KARACHI – Another Pakistani showbiz star tied the knot and this time it’s Lollywood hunk Omer Shahzad who gets hitched in a heartfelt ceremony at Islam’s holiest site.

Noor Jahan star shared glimpses of the intimate events on social media, as he keptthe bride’s identity private, only revealing pictures of them together with her face hidden in the snaps doing rounds online.

The post shared by Omer quoted a verse from Quran, “And We created you in pairs” (Quran 78:8). May our journey be filled with love, faith, and Allah’s blessings, the prayer cited as couple’s decision to celebrate sacred moment in such a revered location left fans and followers touched.

The mystery surrounding identity of Omer’s bride quickly sparked speculation among fans and followers. Social media was abuzz with guesses, with many fans pointing to Michelle Mumtaz, a fellow celebrity, as Omar’s better half.

This speculation surfaced as fans noticed a ring frequently worn by Michelle, which some believed to match the one seen in the photo shared by Omer.

Although Omer has not confirmed the identity of his wife, fans remain curious, and online comments suggest Michelle Mumtaz could be the one who has captured the actor’s heart. The mystery surrounding the bride’s identity continues to fuel excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting an official revelation.

Omer Shahzad is famous for his role in dramas like Wo Pagal Si, Be Reham, and Mere Humsafar, as he has gained a strong fan base for his acting talent and toned physique.