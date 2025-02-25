Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab Home Dept moves to update 100-year-old Laws to curb modern challenges

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has established Law Reforms Committee to review and amend outdated criminal laws, in bid to modernize them to address the latest challenges like cybercrime.

A notification shared in this regard mentioned drafting amendments to crucial legal frameworks such as Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 1898, Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860, and Qanun-e-Shahadat Order 1984.

The committee’s efforts will also focus on developing a National Security Law to better address evolving security threats, along with reviewing laws pertaining to counter-terrorism, cybercrime, and cybersecurity.

Special emphasis will be placed on ensuring the protection of women and children and improving the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies.

DIG Kamran Adil will led the committee with Imran Hussain Ranjha, Additional Secretary (Judicial) of the Home Department, serving as the secretary. Other key members include Deputy Director of the Law Department Muhammad Yunus, Additional Advocate General Punjab Hassan Khalid, and a representative from the Prosecutor General Punjab’s office.

The committee has been tasked with submitting its recommendations within three months, signaling the Punjab government’s commitment to modernizing the province’s legal system to address current and future challenges.

