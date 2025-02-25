Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

No trade, pedestrian movement as travelers stranded for fourth day amid Torkham Border standoff

PESHAWAR – The situation remains tense at the Torkham border crossing for the fourth consecutive day, as both trade activities and pedestrian movement remain at a standstill. The prolonged closure left hundreds of travelers stranded on both sides of the border and caused severe financial losses to traders, amounting to millions of rupees.

Negotiations between the two sides took place at Zero Point, but sources say talks ended without any major progress, and another round of discussions is expected today, as Islamabad and Kabul seek to resolve the ongoing issues.

Torkham border is a key trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, experienced repeated closures in recent years due to escalating tensions, border disputes, and skirmishes. The current standoff began when Pakistan attempted to install a signboard at the Pakistan Gate, a move that was met with opposition from the Afghan side, who proceeded with constructing a security post. The situation intensified when Afghan forces tried to set up a checkpoint in a disputed area, prompting Pakistan to halt the work.

The closure led to significant disruption, with both travelers and businesses facing mounting difficulties. The halt in trade has inflicted heavy financial damage on the local business community, as exports and imports remain suspended.

This recent closure comes amid instances of tension, including an August shutdown after claims by the Afghan Taliban that Pakistani fighter jets violated Afghan airspace. In December, further friction arose after reports of Pakistani airstrikes targeting suspected militant camps in Afghanistan, which Afghan officials claimed resulted in civilian casualties.

Torkham Border closed by Pakistan amid border tensions with Afghan Taliban

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

