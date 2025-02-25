Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs Australia Toss delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – The crucial game of Champions Trophy between South Africa and Australia was delayed due to persistent rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

With light drizzle continuing throughout the morning, the square and pitch remained covered, and more rain is expected today.

Both teams entered the game with strong performances in their opening matches. Australia, despite missing three key fast bowlers, achieved a remarkable chase of 352 runs, setting a record for the highest-ever chase in the tournament. Josh Inglis’ stellar century led the way in their victory over England in Lahore.

On the other hand, South Africa enjoyed a dominant 107-run victory over Afghanistan in Karachi, thanks to Ryan Rickelton’s maiden ODI century, which helped them post an impressive total of 315/6.

With New Zealand and India already securing spots in the semifinals, this match is crucial for both teams as they look to strengthen their chances of progressing further in the tournament. Fans eagerly await the resumption of play, hoping the weather clears up in time for the match to proceed.

More Updates to follow on Toss as all eyes are at Pindi Stadium…