Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa vs Australia Toss delayed due to rain in Rawalpindi

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Vs Australia Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – The crucial game of Champions Trophy between South Africa and Australia was delayed due to persistent rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

With light drizzle continuing throughout the morning, the square and pitch remained covered, and more rain is expected today.

Both teams entered the game with strong performances in their opening matches. Australia, despite missing three key fast bowlers, achieved a remarkable chase of 352 runs, setting a record for the highest-ever chase in the tournament. Josh Inglis’ stellar century led the way in their victory over England in Lahore.

On the other hand, South Africa enjoyed a dominant 107-run victory over Afghanistan in Karachi, thanks to Ryan Rickelton’s maiden ODI century, which helped them post an impressive total of 315/6.

With New Zealand and India already securing spots in the semifinals, this match is crucial for both teams as they look to strengthen their chances of progressing further in the tournament. Fans eagerly await the resumption of play, hoping the weather clears up in time for the match to proceed.

More Updates to follow on Toss as all eyes are at Pindi Stadium…

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 25 Feb Tuesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand $ NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search