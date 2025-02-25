UAE’s Leading Developer, Reportage Empire Pakistan, Officially Launches First Iconic High-Rise Project in Chahar Bagh, RUDA

Reportage Empire, UAE’s leading developer, has officially launched Reportage Skyline Towers, the first iconic high-rise project in ChaharBagh, RUDA. The grand launch event witnessed the unveiling of this landmark development, marking a historic milestone for Pakistan’s real estate sector.

Reportage is UAE’s leading developer, with a strong international presence and over 50 projects across 15 countries. The company is known for its high-quality developments, innovative designs, and flexible payment plans, offering investors and homebuyers a seamless real estate experience.

The launch of Reportage Skyline Towers is part of Reportage’s larger AED 1 Billion investment in Pakistan’s real estate market. The company has initiated this investment phase in collaboration with Ravi Urban Development Authority(RUDA), signaling strong confidence in Pakistan’s economic and infrastructural growth.