Pakistan’s Hajj flights delayed, cancelled amid airport closures

Temporary suspensions of flight operations at major airports have disrupted Hajj travel plans, causing the cancellation and delay of several flights from May 7 to May 9.

According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 13 Hajj flights were affected during this period:

4 flights were cancelled

9 flights were delayed

The cancelled flights included two Saudi Airlines Hajj flights each from Islamabad and Lahore. Meanwhile, delays were reported for:

3 flights from Lahore

2 each from Islamabad and Quetta

1 each from Multan and Karachi

In total, the disruption impacted the travel plans of 3,080 pilgrims.

The Ministry stated that most delayed flights eventually departed after a few hours. However, due to cancellations, 345 pilgrims were stranded. They have now been flown to Saudi Arabia from Islamabad on a special PIA flight. Another 540 pilgrims will be sent from Islamabad and Lahore via special flights soon.

To support affected pilgrims, the Ministry has launched a dedicated Hajj helpline (051-9216980). Pilgrims can call this number for the latest updates on flight schedules and departure times. Travelers are also advised to stay in contact with their local Haji Camps for timely information.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs continues to coordinate with airlines and airport authorities to minimize further disruptions and ensure the timely departure of all remaining pilgrims.