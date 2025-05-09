Pakistani hackers retaliate with ‘Operation Salar’, wave national flag on Indian sites

In a bold cyber counterattack, a group of Pakistani hackers has launched “Operation Salar”, targeting India’s online infrastructure. The campaign comes in response to alleged Indian cyberattacks, anti-Pakistan propaganda, and ongoing oppression in Kashmir.

According to the sources, the hackers, described as a volunteer group, announced their coordinated cyber operation aimed at disrupting Indian digital systems. In the initial phase, they successfully hacked four key Indian websites, extracted data, and displayed the Pakistani national flag on the affected homepages.

In a statement released online, the group said:

“This is a direct response to India’s cyber hostility and their continued cruelty in Kashmir. Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, but if our sovereignty or dignity is challenged, we won’t remain silent. Operation Salar is a warning, not the end.”

The operation is being described by many on social media as the beginning of a full-fledged cyber war. The hashtag #OperationSalar quickly began trending, with users calling it a “cyber knockout” for India. Many praised the hackers for their patriotic response, while others demanded the campaign expand to include Indian media, financial institutions, and military systems.