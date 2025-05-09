DG ISPR exposes Indian propaganda, vows to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty

ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, asserted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and national dignity under any circumstances.

Speaking to international media alongside senior officers from the Pakistan Air Force and Navy, Lt Gen Chaudhry exposed how Indian media hastily blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident, just minutes after it occurred, without any investigation.

He questioned how Indian authorities concluded within ten minutes that Pakistan was responsible. “The attackers were identified, and accusations were made even before proper evidence could be gathered,” he pointed out.

Highlighting a pattern, he said India had previously taken similar steps to shift blame toward Pakistan, often without proof. He also noted that the Pahalgam police station is located half an hour away from the attack site, yet police arrived in just 10 minutes, and immediately after that, accusations against Pakistan began to circulate in Indian media.

Lt Gen Chaudhry emphasized that terrorism is a daily threat within Pakistan, and India is playing a key role in fueling it. “Women, children, and civilians are being targeted deliberately by India,” he stated.

He added that even Indian politicians have voiced concerns about lapses in security following the Pahalgam incident, while Indian citizens themselves are now questioning the credibility and conduct of their military.

During the media briefing, he revealed that 60 Indian aircraft were in flight during the attack and were intercepted by Pakistani forces. Audio recordings of Indian Rafale pilots were also shared during the session.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance, he said, “We will never compromise on our freedom and pride. India’s deliberate targeting of civilians is unacceptable.”

Videos from residents in Indian-occupied Kashmir were also shown, wherein locals dismissed the Pahalgam event as staged and challenged the Indian government’s version of events.

He further criticized India’s record of conducting fake encounters in Kashmir and recalled that Pakistan had earlier termed the Pulwama attack a false-flag operation. He noted that even a former Indian governor confirmed that the Pulwama incident was politically motivated.

Exposing Indian Involvement in Balochistan Unrest

The DG ISPR also disclosed evidence of Indian interference in Balochistan, accusing New Delhi of supporting the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which is involved in terrorism within Pakistan and abroad. He said Indian officials have openly admitted their involvement in backing separatist violence.

India, he said, also supports extremist groups like the Khawarij and operates terror training camps on its soil. During the press conference, documented proof of Indian-sponsored attacks in Balochistan was shown.

Lt Gen Chaudhry urged India to submit any evidence it claims to have before a neutral, international commission. “India cannot be judge, jury, and executioner. Let an independent body assess the facts,” he demanded.

He also condemned Indian atrocities against Kashmiris, Muslims, and other minorities. Innocent civilians who inadvertently cross the border are often arrested, tortured, and later killed by Indian forces, he added — falsely labeling them as terrorists.

Video testimonials from victims of Indian brutality in Kashmir were also played during the briefing.

Addressing foreign journalists, he encouraged them to investigate these claims firsthand. “Indian forces kill innocent people daily, call them militants, then launch a media campaign blaming Pakistan — this is a repeated strategy,” he concluded.

Finally, Lt Gen Chaudhry presented video clips of Indian leaders, including the Prime Minister, delivering inflammatory remarks against Pakistan. The session concluded with a recorded confession by Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, admitting involvement in subversive activities inside Pakistan.

TRT World Interview

In an earlier interview with TRT World, Lt Gen Chaudhry clarified that Pakistan’s military response was limited to Indian posts across the Line of Control (LoC), denying any use of rockets or drones. In contrast, India has been intentionally targeting civilian populations.

He informed global audiences that India continues to carry out unprovoked artillery shelling along the LoC, with civilians bearing the brunt. “Pakistan only targets Indian posts involved in aggression. No drones or rockets have been used,” he stressed.

Refuting Indian allegations of Pakistani airspace violations and drone strikes, he challenged New Delhi to present proof. “This is a digital era. If Pakistan had fired missiles, where is the footage or debris?” he asked. “They claim a Pakistani aircraft was shot down and the pilot captured — where’s the evidence?”

He emphasized that Indian media often spreads falsehoods to stir