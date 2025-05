ISLAMABAD – The government has reduced electricity prices through fuel adjustment and other charges, and NEPRA has issued the official notification.

According to NEPRA, electricity rates have been reduced by a total of Rs1.83 per unit — with a reduction of Rs0.28 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment and Rs1.55 per unit under quarterly adjustments.

The Rs0.28 per unit reduction will apply for the current month, while the Rs. 1.55 per unit cut will be effective for May, June, and July 2025.