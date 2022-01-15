Gold price surges by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
10:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs400 per tola on Saturday to reach Rs125,150 per tola.
The price of 10 gram also increased byRs343 and it was traded at Rs107,296 today in the domestic market, despite a decrease in price of the precious commodity in the international market.
The international gold price dropped by $2 per ounce to close at $1,819.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.
