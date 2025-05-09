Pakistan postpones PSL 10 amid India tensions

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the postponement of the remaining eight matches of PSL Season 10.

According to PCB sources, the decision to postpone the Pakistan Super League was made following advice from Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. In light of India’s reckless aggression, the situation has reached a point where national focus and sentiment are rightfully centered on the brave efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces, who are standing firm in defense of the country’s sovereignty.

The PCB and its players stand in full solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation.

The PCB acknowledges the efforts and cooperation of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers who ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament.

However, while cricket remains a unifying force and a source of joy, during such testing times the game must respectfully pause. The PCB sincerely considers the mental well-being of all participating players and is mindful of the concerns of foreign players’ families who wish to see them return home safely.