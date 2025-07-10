Mohsin Naqvi convenes ACC annual meeting despite Indian objection

LAHORE – Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi has called the council’s annual general meeting, which is scheduled to be held on July 24 in Dhaka.

Member nations have already been issued formal notices regarding the meeting.

The ACC stated that the Pakistan-Bangladesh series will also be taking place around the same time, and all member countries are invited to attend the meeting.

This will be the first ACC meeting in Bangladesh in many years. However, India and Sri Lanka have expressed reservations, requesting a change in venue and date, preferring the meeting to be held elsewhere.

Despite these objections, reports indicated that the meeting is likely to proceed in Dhaka as planned, with a 15-day notice given to allow preparations.

An online attendance option has also been made available for any member unable to attend in person.

Virtual meetings have become standard practice globally, and both ACC and ICC have held online meetings in the past as well.