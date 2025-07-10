Anp Leader Maulana Khan Zaib Among Two Killed In Bajaur

BAJAUR – In Bajaur’s Khar Tehsil near the district headquarters, ANP leader Maulana Khan Zaib and one other person were killed in a firing incident.

According to DPO Waqas Rafiq, three of Maulana Khan Zaib’s companions were also injured and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Maulana Khan Zaib was the head of ANP’s Ulema Council and a former National Assembly candidate.

The DPO further stated that the attack took place on July 13 during a campaign related to a peace march, and Maulana Khan Zaib was specifically targeted.