UAE Foreign Minister visits Pakistan today with Trade, Energy, and Investment on agenda

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is due to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for two-day official visit aimed at strengthening the multifaceted relationship.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah will call on top leadership to enhance trade and investment cooperation, energy collaboration, regional security, and expanding people-to-people exchanges.

Foreign Office said visit reflects deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE” and demonstrates a mutual desire to advance cooperation in areas of shared interest. Sheikh Abdullah is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with both leaders expected to reaffirm their commitment to regional peace and prosperity. The high-level engagements are set to pave the way for deeper collaboration in economic, strategic, and social domains.

This visit comes on the heels of the February tour by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which the two nations signed five key agreements spanning banking, mining, infrastructure, and railways.

Pakistan and the UAE share a longstanding relationship characterized by strong diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The UAE is home to a significant Pakistani diaspora and recently introduced a five-year visa scheme for Pakistani nationals, further strengthening people-to-people linkages.

Officials from both sides expressed optimism that the visit will further consolidate bilateral relations and contribute to shared goals of development and stability in the region.