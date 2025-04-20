Samiya Hijab’s Video Leaks; Who is Behind Latest MMS Scandal of TikTok Star?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani TikTok star Samiya Hijab’s name comes among top searches in Pakistan as her alleged obscene clips were all over internet, prompting her to clear air on the matter.

Samiya Hijab, the famous girl behind ‘Rishta Paka Rishta Paka’ trend, took to social media to clear air amid widespread outrage after her leaks kept fans on their toes. The controversial clip quickly went viral, igniting intense debates about privacy and vulnerability of social media personalities.

Samiya Hijab Video Leak

In her video, the content creator said her character is being intentionally maligned to dent her reputation. She also accused her ex-boyfriend of playing key role in video’s release, claiming that it was a personal act of revenge.

She further addressed allegations head-on in clip posted to her platform. In a statement to her followers, Samiya vehemently denied any involvement in the video, asserting that it had been fabricated using artificial intelligence technology. “I completely deny this video and want to make it clear that I have no connection to it.

Amid Samiya’s denial and accusations, the authenticity of the video remains uncertain, leaving many to question its origin. The controversy has sparked widespread public discussion about the risks influencers face online, especially with the rise of AI-generated content.

Meanwhile, Samiya Hijab urged her fans not to believe the “false and baseless” video, promising that she would pursue legal action. “I will soon file a formal complaint with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to clear my name and hold those responsible accountable,” she assured.

TikTok star’s attempt to set the record straight comes as the debate around online privacy, defamation, and the power of digital manipulation continues to grow.