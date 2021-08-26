Pakistan strongly condemns deadly Kabul airport attack
Web Desk
11:39 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Pakistan strongly condemns deadly Kabul airport attack
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, which reportedly resulted in the loss of several precious lives, including children.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said we convey our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured.

Pentagon confirms US, Afghan causalities in Kabul ... 07:14 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

KABUL — Pentagon on Thursday confirmed casualties of Afghan and US nationals in two blasts outside the Kabul ...

More From This Category
At least 12 US soldiers killed, 15 wounded in ...
12:41 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom as ...
12:19 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
WFP hails Pakistan’s support for ...
11:27 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Only CJP can take suo motu notice, says Supreme ...
11:11 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Four Levies personnel martyred in Balochistan ...
10:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Iran welcomes Pakistan’s initiative to advance ...
09:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LUX Style Awards 2021 unveils nominations for its 20th edition
07:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr